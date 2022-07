I-5 crash leaves Roseburg man dead

ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police.

Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.

Price was alert when medics arrived at about 3:30 p.m., but then suffered a “medical event” and died. The passenger, a 73-year-old woman, was also injured and taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.