Meals on Wheels People asking for donations of fans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Meals on Wheels People is asking for donations of new and gently used fans to deliver along with meals to vulnerable community members.

So far, volunteers have distributed several hundred fans and will continue to drop off more as they receive them over the next few days. The organization has about 20 donation locations around the Portland metro area, open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“You can go to mowp.org to find a location near you so that it’s more convenient to drop off and then that fan will go directly to a client probably the next day,” said Jessica Morris, chief people and strategy officer.

They are also asking for volunteers to sign up to do safety calls.

For more information, visit the Meals on Wheels People website.

