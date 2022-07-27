Police identify man wanted after seriously injuring officer in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the suspect accused of hitting and injuring an officer in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard to help with a report of a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, the suspect drove away and hit the officer. The officer sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery at an area hospital.

The suspect also hit another car with two people inside. An elderly woman who was a passenger was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

More officers responded and found the stolen pickup truck, but the suspect ran away. Despite an extensive search, the suspect was not located.

On Wednesday, police identified the wanted suspect as 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson.

In addition to being wanted in Multnomah County, Anderson has Benton, Lincoln and Clackamas counties. He is also the suspect in other Portland cases and was able to be identified as the suspect in this case due to PPB members’ interactions with him.

Most recently, officers arrested Anderson for multiple charges after a DUII crash in the 2300 block of Southeast 157th Street.

Anderson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and has a slim build. He was last seen with wavy brown hair, around two to three inches long, but police said he has been known to change his appearance by shaving his head. He has a mole on his left cheek.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information that might be useful in locating Ander is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

