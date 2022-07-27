Portland first to access new app to find missing children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is the first city in the country now able to use a brand-new app to help find missing children.

The app is called Q5id Guardian and it allows users to become either volunteers or subscribers.

Volunteers can download the app for free and then be alerted when a missing person is thought to be near them. They can then call-in sightings to help locate missing people and children.

Subscribers can create a profile of their family members for $3.99 a month and if one of them disappears, they can send out an alert with the app.

“And so here you have an opportunity now to be proactive and be able to marshall your network and your community your network and friends to get the word out about your missing loved one so that you can be reunited quicker,” said Becky Wanta with Q5id Guardian. “That’s our intent because time is of the essence.”

The people behind Q5id Guardian wanted to start in Portland because they say Oregon has the third highest rate of people who go missing in the United States at a rate of people who go missing more than 10 per 100,000 people.

Developers hope to expand to Seattle and Las Vegas in the near future.

