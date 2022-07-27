Portland man found guilty of murdering two people over two days in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 22-year-old Portland man has been found guilty of murder charges for the shooting deaths of two people over two days in southeast Portland.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Michael Christopher Ramirez, 22, intentionally caused the 2019 deaths of Sergey Peshkov, 44, and Lorenzo Gordon, 18.

Peshkov was found dead the morning of May 24 in the front yard of a home on the 10300 block of Southeast Reedway Street in the Lents neighborhood.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Ramirez and friends were car prowling around 2 a.m. on May 24 when nearby resident Peshkov noticed the activity and confronted the group. While four members of the group left, Ramirez stayed behind, firing toward Peshkov who was struck by bullets in his right arm, abdomen, leg, and once in the head. Officials said hours later Ramirez returned with friends to view the body, bragging about the murder.

The following day on May 25 around 8 p.m., Ramirez met Lorenzo Gordon in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southeast 162nd Avenue. Both began arguing from separate vehicles before Gordon exited and approached Ramirez’s driver-side window. Ramirez then fired one shot into Gordon’s chest, according to police.

After being arrested for a separate charge May 26, Ramirez incriminated himself while in custody at the Inverness Jail.

Ramirez was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. His sentencing is set for Sept. 16.

