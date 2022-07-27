Portland restaurant announces limited return of Choco Taco inspired treat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Salt & Straw announced the limited return of their Chocolate Tacolate.

On Tuesday afternoon, Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek said the restaurant will bring back their twist on Klondike’s Choco Taco to celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4, 2022.

“We realize how exciting this product is for ice cream fans,” Malek said. “It captured a certain zeitgeist that has such relevance for so many, and we want to ensure it doesn’t go away. Our limited edition is handmade, and captures the level of intent and thoughtfulness that we put in all our ice cream. We can’t wait to share it again.”

The Chocolate Tacolate is made with a waffle-cone shell, cinnamon ancho ice cream and salted chocolate.

This follows Klondike’s announcement that they are discontinuing the Choco Taco.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.