Portlanders heading to the coast to cool off

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - The high temperatures in Portland are forcing people to go out and find ways to stay cool and people are heading to the beach!

Some have made the short drive from Portland and others drove hours. Gerry and Pam Hexum have been at the coast since Sunday and drove all the way from Tri-Cities Washington to stay for the week. Gerry says it was supposed to be 112 degrees on Tuesday.

“When we heard this week was going to be in the triple digits, we said let’s go to the coast,” says Hexum.

They also avoided having to use their kitchen appliances so they don’t generate more heat.

“We are eating out in one of these little diners -- any place that we can find where there’s food already served to you,” says Pam.

Gregg Asprec and his family made the two-hour drive from Vancouver.

“Yesterday was real muggy at home, couldn’t really do anything, just stayed in my air-conditioned room,” says Asprec. “I promised the kids I would take them to the beach.”

And businesses are also enjoying the cool weather. Will Smith, co-owner of Cloth & Textile, says a couple of weeks ago, sales weren’t great. But with the heat bringing in more customers, this week, business is booming.

“It’s been doing absolute 100% beautifully. You know, people are kind of escaping the hot weather coming down here. It’s a little bit cool,” says Smith. “We’re doing about $10,000 a day and it’s wild. We can’t even believe it.”

