Red Cross to give gas for a year to three blood donors

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -Facing a 20% drop in blood and platelet supply, the American Red Cross will give everyone who donates blood in August a $10 e-gift card and award three random winners $6,000 worth of gas.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

American Red Cross is especially looking for people with O negative blood because they are universal donors.

Here are a few blood donation events in August:

Aug. 1

Canby, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. - Burgerville, 909 SW 1st Ave.

Talent, 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Talent Community Center, 104 E Main St.

Aug. 3

Portland, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Meals on Wheels, 7710 SW 31st Ave.

Vancouver, Wash., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tidewater Cove Condos, 1000 SE Tidewater Place.

Medford, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. - Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102.

Aug. 4

Lake Oswego, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Lake Oswego City Hall, 380 A Ave.

Black Butte Ranch, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. - BBR Administration Building, 13895 Bishops Cap.

Aug. 8

Beaverton, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Beaverton Hoop YMCA, 9685 SW Harvest Court.

Aug. 10

Eugene, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Valley River Inn, 1000 Valley River Way.

Aug. 12

Bend, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S Hwy 97, Suite 180.

More information on donation sites and appointments can be found at RedCrossBlood.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.