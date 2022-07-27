Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting identified as 19-year-old male

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a 19-year-old male as the suspect shot and killed by a PPB officer early Sunday morning.

Officers responded near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street for a man identified as Johnathan A. Worth, 19, and a woman fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, he fired a shot. An officer returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect.

A video posted on the Oregon Copwatch News Youtube channel shows two PPB officers struggling on the ground to arrest a suspect. The suspect fires a gun in the air when on the ground. After a few more seconds pass, a female officer fires six shots that hit the suspect.

Video captured by the Oregon Copwatch News YouTube channel shows the altercation and shooting of a suspect by a PPB officer.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer, a nearly 5-year veteran of PPB.

PPB said per policy, homicide detectives are investigating.

“I’m glad our officers are okay, and this highlights how dangerous this job can be,” PPB chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene, said.

As part of the use of force review process, PPB will conduct an internal review of the entire incident. This includes the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post-shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, PPB members, and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

