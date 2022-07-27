Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett.

Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger.

If anyone sees Averett they are asked to contact 911, local law enforcement, or Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

ODHS said Averett frequently spends time in the cities of Union and Elgin. There is also a chance he is attempting to travel to Idaho.

Name: Zane Averett Pronouns: He/him Date of birth: Dec. 15, 2005 Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 160 pounds Hair: Brown/Dark blond Eye color: Hazel Other identifying information: Zane has an eyebrow piercing and a tongue piercing. La Grande Police Department Case #SO22-0581 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1456255

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

