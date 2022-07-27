Portland broke a record high temperature for yesterday’s date at 102 degrees. Triple digits continue today and through the work week. The California wildfire smoke will likely give us hazy sunshine today and tomorrow with highs of 101 and 102. With that smoke there’s potential for some less than perfect air quality. If you are sensitive to smoke it might be a good idea to try to avoid a lot of time outdoors.

Air quality should improve by Friday, but still hot, sunny with a high of 101. Sunny Saturday, high 97. Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler, high 91. Monday will be a big change with morning clouds slowly clearing off to sunshine and a high of 85 degrees. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, high 81.

