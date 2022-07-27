Two-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Eugene, no injuries reported

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment complex in Eugene was damaged after a two-alarm fire started early Wednesday morning.

The fire was located at an apartment complex in the Santa Clara area. Eugene Springfield Fire did not provide the exact address or what time the fire started.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy fire on the outside and in the attic of the building. Eugene Springfield Fire said crews were challenged by access and a downed power line.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. The American Red Cross is helping residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire was not released by Eugene Springfield Fire.

