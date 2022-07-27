VERY HOT AFTERNOONS THROUGH SATURDAY, COOLING TREND SUNDAY-MONDAY

It’s turning out to be another hot day inland, and a cool day along the coast. Some of that cooler marine air seeped into our western valleys early this morning, allowing temps to fall into the 60s. Temperatures haven’t been rebounding as quickly today, partially due to the smog and thin wildfire smoke in our air. We’ll finish up the day around 97-100 degrees at PDX, coming up shy of the daily record high of 103 degrees. Temperatures will struggle to fall into the 60s, but we’ll get at least a few hours around sunrise in the mid to upper 60s.

Prepare for another 3 days of extreme heat across our western valleys as this large heat dome inches across the region. Thursday through Saturday should feature highs in the 100-103 degree range from Portland to Salem. Mid to upper level winds should start to veer out of the southwest by Friday, clearing most of the thin wildfire smoke out of here. Skies will turn more blue as we wrap up the workweek.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler as the ridge moves southeast and onshore flow strengthens. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, marking the final day of this long heat wave. A trough of low pressure will start to move overhead early next week, bringing more clouds and cooling temperatures. Daytime highs may actually be several degrees below normal between Monday and Wednesday. Boy that sounds refreshing!

Stay cool out there!

