2-alarm fire damages Vancouver Apartment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-bedroom apartment Thursday morning.

Residents of the apartment building on 3107 NE 62nd Ave called 911 just after 10 a.m. and reported seeing black smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the bottom floor. The smoke could be seen miles away.

The first firetruck arrived within five minutes and found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the front and back of the apartment, according to VFD. A second fire crew arrived shortly after to help.

A total of 27 firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes. The second alarm was not needed and was later canceled.

There were no reports of injuries and Red Cross was there to help the displaced residents of the apartment.

