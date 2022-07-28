Beaverton man found guilty of sex abuses

Job Cuesta Pozos.
Job Cuesta Pozos.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a Beaverton man guilty of repeated sex abuses, officials say.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in charges against Job Cuesta Pozos on Thursday. Officers with the Beaverton Police Department first learned about the abuse after meeting with victims in Sept. 2020, who told police of ongoing and repeated abuses by Pozos.

Following trial, Pozos was found guilty of seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

