Clackamas Fire, local organizations provide fire buckets to vulnerable population to prevent damage

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas Fire’s Community Medicine program partnered with local organizations to prevent wildfires and support the vulnerable population by providing fire buckets.

Each bucket has a portable fire extinguisher, first aid kit, emergency poncho/warming blanket, solar phone charger, solar lantern, chapstick, and sunscreen.

“We have the hope that this will reduce the chance of fires growing and spreading to nearby communities,” said Community Paramedic Amy Jo Cook.

The area on Highway 231 between Interstate-205 and Beavercreek Road is a big fire hazard, according to Clackamas Fire. The area has limited access and fires will grow very quickly. Providing resources to those living in the canyon will decrease the spread and damage of fires.

The solar phone charger and lanterns provide an alternative power supply that ends the need for open flame or use of car batteries which have many risks.

