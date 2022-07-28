Advertisement

Driver facing charges of DUI, vehicular homicide after deadly crash in Vancouver

KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A driver is facing charges following a deadly crash Wednesday evening, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. at South Andresen Road and MacArthur Boulevard. An investigation revealed a truck failed to stop at the four-way stop and t-boned a Toyota Prius. Police said the speed of the truck was estimated to be 60-70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Prius, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who has also not been identified by police, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Once released from the hospital, police said they will be booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details are being released at this time.

