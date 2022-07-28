Eugene man arrested following child pornography investigation

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a child pornography investigation, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after detectives received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Ryan Scott Lavoie had been uploading child pornography to the internet.

Detectives were granted a search warrant for Lavoie’s home, located in the 3500 block of Archwood Street. The search warrant was also for his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said detectives saw Lavoie at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday leave his home in a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Lavoie was detained without incident.

The search warrant was executed at Lavoie’s home and on his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said detectives found evidence of child pornography. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives also learned that Lavoie had been messaging online with multiple underage girls as recent as Tuesday night.

Lavoie was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and seven counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

