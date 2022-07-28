Fire damages one-story house in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A one-story house in Vancouver caught fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. VFD and Clark County Fire District responded to a house on Northeast Saint Johns Road and Northeast 106th Way at around 7:30 a.m.

Two men were on their way to work when they saw smoke in the area. They found the house and tried to knock on the door to alert the residents. When there was no answer, they knocked on the door of the small shop next door. They found the homeowner who said his daughter was still inside the house.

The front door was blocked by smoke and fire but the three men were able to get inside from the sliding glass door in the back. They found the daughter and got her out. No one was injured.

When firefighters arrived, they could see the smoke and flames from multiple windows in the house. They found a dog in the house and returned him safely to his owner.

It took 20 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but they stayed there for several hours putting out hotspots. Red Cross was also there to help the residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

