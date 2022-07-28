Advertisement

Fire Marshal allows for self-serve gas at pump during heat wave

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following Governor Brown’s Emergency Order 22-13 on Monday, the Oregon Fire Marshal will allow for self-service fueling through Sunday, according to the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

With the dangerous heat, this order will help protect gas station workers while keeping gas stations open for drivers.

The emergency order is for these 25 counties:

  • Columbia
  • Clackamas
  • Crook
  • Curry
  • Deschutes
  • Douglas
  • Gilliam
  • Grant
  • Hood River
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Josephine
  • Klamath
  • Marion
  • Morrow
  • Multnomah
  • Polk
  • Sherman
  • Umatilla
  • Union
  • Wallowa
  • Wasco
  • Washington
  • Wheeler
  • Yamhill

