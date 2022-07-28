Fire Marshal allows for self-serve gas at pump during heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following Governor Brown’s Emergency Order 22-13 on Monday, the Oregon Fire Marshal will allow for self-service fueling through Sunday, according to the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

With the dangerous heat, this order will help protect gas station workers while keeping gas stations open for drivers.

The emergency order is for these 25 counties:

Columbia

Clackamas

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Sherman

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Washington

Wheeler

Yamhill

