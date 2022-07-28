On the Go at Oregon Brew Fest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After two years away, the Oregon Brew Fest is back on the Portland waterfront. Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and going through the weekend, the festival will have 41 local breweries and two ciders.

Nothing says Portland like beer and bikes. People who bike to the event can park their bikes for free and get a reward for helping the environment and staying healthy.

There will be hydrating and misting stations to beat the heat.

Oregon Brew Crew will have brewing demonstrations throughout the weekend where you can learn how to brew your own beer.

A root bear garden will be provided for kids to enjoy the event as well.

