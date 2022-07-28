Heat Response Program distributes AC units to those in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With the high temperatures, people are cranking up the AC to keep cool, and there is a continued effort to distribute AC units to those in need.

The Oregon Health Authority is working to distribute 3000 units to low-income and vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, in Portland, The PCEF Heat Response Program has installed just over 900 AC units so far this year. The program’s goal is to distribute 15,000 AC units over the next five years.

A new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that the number of homes with AC in Portland has doubled in the past decade. As of 2019, more than 78 percent of households in Portland now have AC, about a 10 percent jump from 2015 and a 37 percent increase from 2011 when only 41 percent of homes had air conditioning.

There are still nearly 200,000 homes without it.

For more information on how to qualify and receive a free AC unit, check out the Heat Response Program’s website.

