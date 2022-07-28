Heat wave expected to last through weekend for Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heat wave continues in most of Oregon and Washington. Wednesday only reached 96 degrees in Portland but Thursday expects to see temperatures in the triple digits. Things are expected to cool down to 92 degrees on Sunday and down to the mid to low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

This heat wave puts Portland “in the running” for tying its longest streak of six consecutive days of 95-degree weather, according to Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon.

Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C). The heat spell was forecasted to last into Saturday in western Washington as well.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

On Wednesday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported two suspected heat-related deaths.

Heat-related 911 calls in Portland have tripled in recent days and more people have been visiting emergency departments for heat-related symptoms.

Other regions of the U.S. often experience temperatures of 100 degrees. But in regions like the Pacific Northwest, people are not as acclimated to the heat and are more susceptible to it, said Craig Crandall, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

“There’s a much greater risk for individuals in areas such as the Northwest to have higher instances of heat-related injuries and death,” Crandall said.

Officials in Seattle and Portland on Tuesday issued air quality advisories expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

