HEAT WAVE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY, TURNING COOLER NEXT WEEK

It’s another hot day inland across Oregon & southwest Washington. Similar to Wednesday, onshore flow (wind directed from the coast to areas inland) is keeping a lot of our western valley a bit cooler than previously anticipated. In past heat waves, wind directed from land to sea (offshore wind) dries out our air and warms us up tremendously. That has not been the case during this heat wave. We’ve only managed to exceed 100 degrees one time. Over the next couple of days, the heat dome will gradually move over the top of us. Temperatures will top out between the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows will struggle to fall into the 60s, especially in the city of Portland. It’ll feel quite humid out there as dew points rise into the 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to move southeast of our region between Sunday & Monday, dropping highs back into the low 90s and 80s. Sunday should mark the final day of this extended heat wave. Next week looks much more normal for this time of year, with highs ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will also turn cooler, falling back into the low 60s and 50s.

There’s no sign of significant rain, or another major heat wave in the next 10 days.

Stay cool out there!

