Hot weather continues for the majority of the state, while the coast remains the cool escape. Yesterday PDX only reached 96 degrees. Today we are looking to rebound to 101 with hazy sunshine. The haze should clear for tomorrow and Saturday, but it stays hot with highs both days of 102. Sunday will wrap up our extended heat wave with mostly sunny skies and a high of 92. Monday and Tuesday, partly cloudy, highs in the mid to low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, high 82.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.