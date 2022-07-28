Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in SE Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.

The Portland police said the incident took place near Southeast 126th Avenue and East Burnside Street, announcing the incident shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Officials have not announced the circumstances of the shooting at this time.

This is the third officer-involved shooting with the Portland police since Sunday.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

