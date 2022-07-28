Advertisement

Man found dead in Sandy River near Oxbow Park

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead in the Sandy River near Oxbow Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters arrived at the river around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters launched a raft to reach the man and bring him to shore where paramedics declared him dead.

