Man found dead in Sandy River near Oxbow Park
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead in the Sandy River near Oxbow Park on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters arrived at the river around 2:30 p.m.
Firefighters launched a raft to reach the man and bring him to shore where paramedics declared him dead.
Stay with FOX 12 for the latest developments to this breaking story.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.