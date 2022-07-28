More than 3K marijuana plants destroyed after bust at Grants Pass property

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed at a property in Grants Pass, according to Oregon State Police.

On Wednesday, OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Road. During the search, detectives found 3,114 marijuana plants in five large greenhouses and one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. The plants were destroyed.

Greenhouses found on Grants Pass property (Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

OSP said three people - a man and two juveniles - were detained at the scene. There’s no word at this time if any of them were charged or arrested.

The property is subject to multiple code violations for human waste, unpermitted structures, and dangerous excavation, according to OSP.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

