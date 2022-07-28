More than 3K marijuana plants destroyed after bust at Grants Pass property

More than 3K marijuana plants destroyed after bust at Grants Pass property
More than 3K marijuana plants destroyed after bust at Grants Pass property(Josephine County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed at a property in Grants Pass, according to Oregon State Police.

On Wednesday, OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Road. During the search, detectives found 3,114 marijuana plants in five large greenhouses and one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. The plants were destroyed.

Greenhouses found on Grants Pass property
Greenhouses found on Grants Pass property(Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

OSP said three people - a man and two juveniles - were detained at the scene. There’s no word at this time if any of them were charged or arrested.

The property is subject to multiple code violations for human waste, unpermitted structures, and dangerous excavation, according to OSP.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PDX Hot Streak Records
Heat wave expected to last through weekend for Pacific Northwest
KPTV file image
Recreational burn ban issued for city of Vancouver
Fire buckets
Clackamas Fire, local organizations provide fire buckets to vulnerable population to prevent damage
Armed man on roof arrested after hours-long standoff in Washington County
Armed man on roof arrested after hours-long standoff in Washington County