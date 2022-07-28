Multnomah County cooling shelters to stay open through Saturday

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Cooling shelters in Multnomah County will remain open through Saturday morning due to forecasted high temperatures.

Temperatures throughout the Portland metro area are expected to reach 100 degrees during the day with minimal cooling overnight Thursday-Saturday. This week’s heatwave puts Portland “in the running” for tying its longest streak of six consecutive days of 95-degree weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Health officials are urging people to take the heatwave seriously. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported two suspected heat-related deaths on Wednesday.

According to the county, the Bureau of Emergency Communications answered 21 heat-related calls Wednesday, with a total of 71 heat-related calls since Sunday. Emergency medical services responded to 14 heat-related calls Wednesday, and 51 since Sunday.

Due to the high temperatures, the county says cooling center will stay open through Saturday morning. Cooling shelters and cooling centers provide food and water, and safe, air-conditioned places to rest or sleep.

No one will be turned away and pets are welcome. For free transportation to a shelter or center, people can call 211. TriMet is not turning anyone away who wants a ride to and from a shelter who cannot pay fare.

Cooling shelter locations

The City of Portland and Multnomah County are prepared to add or shift locations to increase capacity as needed.

Overnight cooling shelters are open at the following locations at least through Saturday morning:

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland

East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland

Portland Building: 1120 S.W. 5th Ave., Portland

Sunrise Center (staffed by Cultivate Initiatives): 18901 E. Burnside, Portland

Cooling center location

A daytime cooling center is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following location:

Old Town (staffed by Do Good Multnomah): 435 N.W. Glisan St., Portland

Libraries

Many sites will be open until 8 p.m. daily. Two libraries will remain open until 9 p.m. through Saturday:

Gresham: 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

Holgate: 7905 S.E. Holgate Blvd., Portland

Find these and all locations and hours on the Multnomah County Library website.

Misting stations

The City of Portland will host misting stations from noon to 8 p.m. at six parks. Stop by or sign up to volunteer:

Dawson Park: 1 N. Stanton St.

East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

Glenhaven Park, near skate park: 7900 N.E. Siskiyou St.

Harney Park, near restroom: S,E, 67th Ave. and S,E, Harney St.

Lents Park, at Walker Stadium: 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.

Mt. Scott Community Center: 5530 S.E. 72nd Ave.

Find pools, community centers and other cool community spaces on the county’s interactive map.

Drinking water filling stations

The City of Portland is also hosting 24-hour water filling stations.

Lents Park: 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave., Portland

McKenna Park: N. Princeton St. and N. Wall Ave., Portland

Big Four Corners Natural Area: 17820 N.E. Airport Way, Portland

Lynchwood Park: S.E. 174th Ave. and S.E. Haig Dr., Portland

