Negotiations underway with armed man in Washington County; shelter in place ordered.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County deputies are asking residents near the 7500 block of SW Barnes Road to shelter in place due to an armed man on the roof of an apartment building, according to a WCSO spokesperson.

Deputies announced the shelter in place shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiation Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit are on the scene.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

