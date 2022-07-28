Newport man arrested after stealing handgun

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Newport Police arrested a man Wednesday after he stole a handgun from a pawnshop, and ran from police multiple times.

Police received a report about 18-year-old Elijah Thomas Cassens who reached behind a display case and stole a handgun from the Newport Pawn Shop and ran when the employee was busy. The business owner called the police again later to report that they found Cassens near Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest Lee Street and were trying to detain him. They learned that Cassens was trying to sell the firearm and confronted him. Cassens dropped the stolen gun and ran. Officers searched the area but were not able to find him.

Officers later found Cassens in the 100 block of Southwest High Street. When they tried to talk to him, he ran from the area and was seen jumping over fences and running through backyards. Police eventually took Cassens into custody.

They discovered that Cassens damaged a residential fence while he was trying to escape and that he has a warrant out for his arrest out of Idaho.

Cassens was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with theft, escape, criminal mischief, and fugitive from another state.

