Oregon Brewers Festival returns with heat safety measures in place

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 33rd annual Oregon Brewers Festival is underway at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The festival returns for the first time this year since the start of the pandemic. Despite warm weather, people lined up to get into the event before gates opened at noon Thursday.

This year 41 beers from 41 brewers will be featured. 80 percent of the beers are either exclusive to the festival or making their debut there. While the festival this year is smaller than in previous years, enthusiasm for the event is strong.

Preventative measures are being taken to help people cope with the heat. There are misting stations, tents for shade, and medical staff on site. Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own water bottle and use refilling stations onsite to make sure they drink water along with their beer.

The festival runs through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.