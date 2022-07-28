Oregon medical examiner reports 2 more suspected heat-related deaths

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Medical Examiners Office on Thursday reported two additional suspected heat-related deaths, bringing the weekly total to four.

Three of the deaths happened in Multnomah County on July 25, 27, and 28. The fourth death happened on July 26 in Umatilla County.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Program on Thursday confirmed that three of the total reported deaths happened in Portland.

The medical examiner’s office did not give the location of the two deaths reported on Monday.

Triple-digit temperatures in parts of Oregon, including the Portland metro area, were forecasted to last through Sunday.

