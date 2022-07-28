Oregon medical examiner’s office reports 2 suspected heat related deaths

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported two suspected heat-related deaths on Wednesday.

In a statement to FOX 12, the state medical examiner confirmed that preliminary examinations concluded that two people have died as a result of extreme heat. However, the official cause of death has yet to be determined and it could take several months.

Temperatures this week have been in the 90-100 degree range and an excessive heat advisory is in effect through Saturday.

In a statement to FOX 12, the state medical examiner’s office said it has asked all county medical examiners offices to report suspected heat related deaths to them.

“While the State Medical Examiner’s Office provides recommendations to county medical examiner programs, it does not influence county policy,” the statement said. “Implementation of policy recommendations occurs at the county level.”

