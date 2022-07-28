Person reportedly firing gun in SE Portland shot, killed by officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 8:17 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the 100 block of Southeast 126th Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported that a person was in a front yard of a home firing a gun. Police said 911 dispatch could hear shots being fired in the background of those calls.

Officers arrived to the scene and asked for help from the Focused Intervention Team. According to police, an officer from FIT fired their weapon during the encounter and struck the suspect. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Simms at Brian.Simms@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-201695.

This is the third officer-involved shooting since Sunday in Portland, and the second one that has been deadly.

“The level of violence officers have been responding to is unprecedented,” Assistant Chief of Investigations Jami Resch said.

