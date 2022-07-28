Police identify woman found dead inside vehicle in Salem; investigation ongoing

Salem Police Department
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead inside a vehicle on the morning of July 21.

Police say Marcie Ann Harris, 42, of Salem, was found dead after officers responded to a welfare check in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Harris was found slumped over inside a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates Harris died as a result of gun violence, according to police.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

