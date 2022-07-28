Recreational burn ban issued for city of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Fire Marshal has issued a recreational burn barn that goes into effect just after midnight on Friday.

Due to weather conditions, fuel moisture content in vegetation and community fire safety needs, the fire marshal issued the burn ban. It will likely remain in effect throughout the summer months or until weather and fire danger conditions greatly improve.

The types of fire prohibited during the ban include:

Recreational fires and bonfires

Campfires

Fires in outdoor fireplaces, fire pits and chimney-type devices

People will still be able to cook outdoors using propane or charcoal barbecues. The fire marshal says cooking and heating fires in unmanaged situations, such as homeless camps, are illegal under city ordinance and will be extinguished.

“The risk for fire is high and state officials have said that this year’s wildfire season has the potential to be challenging as the fine fuels continue to cure,” said Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli. “It is vital that everyone be extra vigilant about fire safety during this time. In addition to not using any recreational fires, we also ask that smokers never put out their cigarettes in bark mulch or planters or toss lit cigarettes out car windows.”

Those who violate the burn ban may be subject to a fire code citation and a $500 fine. Anyone who sees illegal fires within the city limits are encourage to call 911.

Clark County issued a burn ban earlier this month as well.

Learn more about fire and life safety prevention at www.vanfire.org.

