Scientists are turning dead spiders into zombie robots

Scientists are reanimating dead spiders to use as robots.

Yes, you read that right.

On July 26, a group of engineers at Rice University in Texas released a report of their experiment in the journal Advanced Science, in which they were able to use air puffs to move the legs of a dead spider. The invention, which the authors dubbed “necrobotics,” might be used for a variety of tasks, such as catching insects or even putting together microelectronics, according to the authors.

The team explained that spiders use hydraulics to move their limbs, as opposed to people and other mammals who use muscles. So manipulating those hydraulic systems is all it takes to move the spiders’ limbs.

