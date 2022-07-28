Track team members from Africa missing after World Athletics Championship

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been reported missing.

Five members of the team were reported missing to police on Sunday. The last day of the World Athletics Championships.

They are:

Ande Filmon, Age 24

Habtom Samuel Keleta, Age 18

Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, Age 44

Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, Age 18

Yemane Teklehaim Haileselassie, Age 24

Four of the missing men are members of the Eritrea National Team.

The exact cause of their disappearance is unclear at this time.

Eritrea is a country in northeastern Africa on the coast of the Red Sea where there is currently a civil war and political unrest. In the past, athletes from tumultuous regions have used sporting events like the World Athletic Championships Oregon22 as an opportunity to flee their homeland. However, that isn’t confirmed to be the case in this instance.

