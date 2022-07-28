Track team members from Africa missing after World Athletics Championship

FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and...
FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.(Thomas Boyd | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been reported missing.

Five members of the team were reported missing to police on Sunday. The last day of the World Athletics Championships.

They are:

  • Ande Filmon, Age 24
  • Habtom Samuel Keleta, Age 18
  • Berhe Asgedom Nigusse, Age 44
  • Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan, Age 18
  • Yemane Teklehaim Haileselassie, Age 24

Four of the missing men are members of the Eritrea National Team.

The exact cause of their disappearance is unclear at this time.

Eritrea is a country in northeastern Africa on the coast of the Red Sea where there is currently a civil war and political unrest. In the past, athletes from tumultuous regions have used sporting events like the World Athletic Championships Oregon22 as an opportunity to flee their homeland. However, that isn’t confirmed to be the case in this instance.

FOX 12 has reached out to officials for more information.

