Vancouver concert canceled as heat wave continues in Pacific Northwest

Vancouver Waterfront Park
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A concert scheduled in Vancouver has been canceled as high summer temperatures continue to pummel the Portland metro area.

Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Thursday canceled the Friday, July 29 performance of the Waterfront Park Concert Series due to “extreme heat.”

Curtis Salgado was set to headline the concert with special guest Bobby Torres.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Fire Marshal allows for self-serve gas at pump during heatwave

The performance could not be rescheduled, according to a statement.

The heat wave was forecasted to last through the weekend with expected triple-digit temperatures on both Thursday and Friday.

Information about all City of Vancouver special events is available at www.cityofvancouver.us/Events.

