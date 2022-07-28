West Linn City Council selects next City Manager

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - The West Linn City Council unanimously voted to select John Williams as the next City Manager on Monday.

“I’m really excited to take this work on,” Williams said. “There are many challenges facing West Linn, but we have a great employee team, a proactive council, and residents who feel passionately about this community. I live here in West Linn and believe strongly in public service for the community I live in, so am honored to be chosen as City Manager.”

According to City of West Linn public relations, Williams holds a graduate degree in public administration from Lewis and Clark College and has 24 years of local government experience in Oregon. He has held various planning positions with the City of Canby, Oregon Metro, and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Most recently, he served as the West Linn Deputy City Manager and Community Development Director for five years.

He will be replacing outgoing manager Jerry Gabrielatos.

“After working alongside John for the last two years, I have every confidence that he will keep the city moving forward,” Gabrielatos said. “He cares deeply about the community.”

Several councilmembers said William’s knowledgeability, dedication, and effectiveness were factors in their decision.

People can learn more about Williams and follow news about his appointment on the city website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.