West Linn police conducting active shooter training sessions

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - As of last month, there have been 46 school shootings in 2022 so far and with the start of a new school year quickly approaching, local law enforcement is making sure they’re prepared for any school threats.

West Linn police are taking part in a three-day active shooter training session. They say they hope to never have a real-life active shooter situation occur but want to be ready if it does.

WLPD hasn’t trained for an active shooter in almost three years. Sergeant Bill Garland says due to retirements and new people, it was time.

“There’s a lot of people who haven’t made themselves familiar, haven’t been able to become familiar with the layouts of the schools and also they just haven’t had this kind of training within our department,” says Sgt. Garland.

There are six civilians role-playing and an officer playing the ‘bad guy.’ In their training, WLPD will be using paint marking rounds and blank rounds that have a similar sound to real ammunition

Some of the scenarios being run include a shooter in both unknown and known locations of the school. Forcing the need to use a tactic called ‘A Hunting Element.’

“What they’re looking for are indicators where the shooter is at. It could be people running by, trying to get away from the bad thing. It could be the sound of gunfire or it could be the sound of screaming,” Sgt. Garland.

One of the examples referenced in today’s practice was the Uvalde School shooting that killed 19 students and 2 teachers. WLPD’s focus is to quickly stop the killing and prevent more from being hurt.

“The mindset the officers need to have when they come into these kinds of scenarios and then also the tactics for finding the bad guy,” says Sgt. Garland.

