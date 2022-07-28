World Athletics Championships selling off assets, open to the public

Kentucky track and field alumnae Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner win gold in the 4x400-meter...
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - The World Athletics Championships will be selling Oregon22 assets on Friday and Saturday.

“Get your piece of the first World Athletics Championships on U.S. soil,” said Jessica Gabriel, Athletics Championships communications director.

Everyone is invited to the sale in Eugene at McArthur Court, 1601 University Street, on July 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Oregon22 sale will include:

  • Event apparel
  • Branding and signage
  • Office supplies and furniture
  • Electronics
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Medical supplies (masks, hand sanitizer, latex gloves)

