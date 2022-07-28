World Athletics Championships selling off assets, open to the public

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - The World Athletics Championships will be selling Oregon22 assets on Friday and Saturday.

“Get your piece of the first World Athletics Championships on U.S. soil,” said Jessica Gabriel, Athletics Championships communications director.

Everyone is invited to the sale in Eugene at McArthur Court, 1601 University Street, on July 29 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Oregon22 sale will include:

Event apparel

Branding and signage

Office supplies and furniture

Electronics

Non-perishable food items

Medical supplies (masks, hand sanitizer, latex gloves)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.