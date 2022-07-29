City of Molalla issues boil water notice

MOLALLA Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Molalla issued a boil water notice Thursday afternoon following a broken high-pressure water main.

This notice is for everyone who lost water pressure in several different areas of the city, according to Molalla Public Works.

While there is no evidence that the water became unsafe to drink, “the danger of Coliform Bacteria and siphoning of unwanted chemicals is one the city takes very seriously.”

Everyone who lost pressure should bring their water to a rolling boil for one full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Boiled water should be used for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Cleaning food contact surfaces

Following a loss of water pressure, water can be discolored or smelly. If this happens, flush sinks and toilets until the water is clear.

City staff are currently testing the water with results expected by Friday afternoon. People can check the city website or social media for updates and for more information.

