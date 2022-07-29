‘Excessive Heat Warning’ continues for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The “Excessive Heat Warning” that has been in effect for the Portland metro area for multiple days will extend into the weekend.

Over the next couple of days, the heat dome will gradually move over the top of the area. Temperatures will top out between the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows will struggle to fall into the 60s, especially in the city of Portland. It’ll feel quite humid out there as dew points rise into the 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to move southeast of our region between Sunday and Monday, dropping highs back into the low 90s and 80s. Sunday should mark the final day of this extended heat wave. Next week looks much more normal for this time of year, with highs ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will also turn cooler, falling back into the low 60s and 50s.

Health officials are urging people to take the heatwave seriously. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported two suspected heat-related deaths on Wednesday, then two more on Thursday.

Due to the extended heat, Multnomah County will keep cooling centers and shelters open through Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for a place to stay cool during the day or overnight, there’s a list of places and more details here.

