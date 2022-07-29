‘Excessive Heat Warning’ continues for Portland metro area

People at Multnomah Falls on Thursday.
People at Multnomah Falls on Thursday.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The “Excessive Heat Warning” that has been in effect for the Portland metro area for multiple days will extend into the weekend.

Over the next couple of days, the heat dome will gradually move over the top of the area. Temperatures will top out between the upper 90s and low 100s. Overnight lows will struggle to fall into the 60s, especially in the city of Portland. It’ll feel quite humid out there as dew points rise into the 60s.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to move southeast of our region between Sunday and Monday, dropping highs back into the low 90s and 80s. Sunday should mark the final day of this extended heat wave. Next week looks much more normal for this time of year, with highs ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will also turn cooler, falling back into the low 60s and 50s.

Health officials are urging people to take the heatwave seriously. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported two suspected heat-related deaths on Wednesday, then two more on Thursday.

Due to the extended heat, Multnomah County will keep cooling centers and shelters open through Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for a place to stay cool during the day or overnight, there’s a list of places and more details here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sees increase in heat illness calls amid heat wave
Tacoma man in custody after multi-agency pursuit from St. Helens to Rainier.
Tacoma man in custody after multi-agency pursuit from St. Helens to Rainier
Search continues for stranded hiker in the Gorge
Search continues for stranded hiker in the Gorge.
Search continues for stranded hiker in the Gorge