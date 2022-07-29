The “Excessive Heat Warning” continues today through Saturday night at 9:00. On Thursday, we hit 96 degrees as our high temperature for PDX, today we are forecasting 99 with sunny skies. Sunny and 100 tomorrow. Sunday should wrap up our extended heat wave with mostly sunny skies and high of 94 degrees.

It looks like next work week will be much more tolerable for most people. Monday we have cloud sun mix and high of only 83 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday, morning clouds and some afternoon sun, high 79. Thursday, mostly sunny, high 80.

