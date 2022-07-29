Ferry sinks in Astoria, no injuries reported

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A ferry partially sunk in Astoria with no one aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted pictures on the submerged vessel Ferry TOURIST II.

Crews deployed a containment boom to minimize the release of oil and minimize the potential impact to the environment.

The Coast Guard statement said an Oil Spill Response Organization was scheduled to begin cleanup operations today.

