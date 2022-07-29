Ferry sinks in Astoria, no injuries reported

A partially sunken ferry in Astoria, Oregon on Friday, July 29, 2022.
A partially sunken ferry in Astoria, Oregon on Friday, July 29, 2022.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A ferry partially sunk in Astoria with no one aboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted pictures on the submerged vessel Ferry TOURIST II.

Crews deployed a containment boom to minimize the release of oil and minimize the potential impact to the environment.

The Coast Guard statement said an Oil Spill Response Organization was scheduled to begin cleanup operations today.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Oregon reports fifth heat-related death this week
Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’
Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’
OSP File Image
Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 140 in Klamath County
Car rolls over in crash in Beaverton
Car rolls over in crash in Beaverton