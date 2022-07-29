Fire in Vancouver duplex displaces 3 families

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex home in Vancouver Thursday night, displacing three families, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

At about 10:45 p.m., firefighters arrived in the Cascade Park neighborhood on the 600 block of 132nd Ave. They saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the duplex and started working on extinguishing the fire from outside.

Another crew arrived to help the firefighters enter the home to put out the fire that had spread to the attic. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to put it out.

It took 25 minutes for seven VFD units and 26 firefighters to get the fire under control. Temperatures were still in the 80s that evening.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. Red Cross was also there to help the three families whose homes were damaged. VFD said there was no report of any injuries. They were also investigating the cause of the fire.

This fire was one of three fires in Vancouver that day. At 7:30 a.m., a fire damaged a one-story house on Northeast Saint Johns Road and Northeast 106th Way. The second fire was at an apartment building on 3107 NE 62nd Ave at around 10 a.m., and the fire in the duplex was the third. Firefighters were working during a heatwave in the Pacific Northwest to put out these fires.

