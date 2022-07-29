Former Oregon Duck Marcus Mariota to start for Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA (KPTV) - Marcus Mariota will be remembered by fans here in Oregon as the star quarterback for the Ducks and winner of the Heisman Trophy.

The 28-year-old had some good years but then benched, then traded to Las Vegas. Now, Mariota’s fortunes seem to be headed back up.

After just one day of training camp, the 2nd overall pick has been named the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. This is Mariota’s first season with the franchise; the last time he held a starting position was back in 2019 in Tennessee. The Hawaii native says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself. The two-year, $18.75 million deal reunites him with Falcons Coach, Arthur Smith. Mariota says having worked for Coach Smith before with the Titans, played a big role in his decision to go to Atlanta.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity just to kind of proof not only to myself but to those who have believed in me you know the last couple of years is a great reset I learned a lot from Derek I learned a lot of being there but I feel ready to go,” says Mariota. “I feel very comfortable and being around Art for all that time in Tennessee. I think that’s where it comes from but I think he’s done a great job of collaborating and creating new things and for us as an offense it’s exciting.”

In his two-year stint with the Raiders, Mariota only threw one touchdown. He will make his debut Aug. 12 against the Lions

