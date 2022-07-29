Maintenance worker suffers burns after shed catches fire at Gresham apartment complex

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital Friday morning following a shed fire at a Gresham apartment complex.

Just after 10 a.m., Gresham firefighters responded to a fire at a complex located in the 700 block of Highway 26. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a 30-by-20 foot maintenance crews shed on fire.

Gresham Fire said two maintenance workers were doing some work on a utility vehicle inside the shed when something sparked a fire in the vehicle.

One of the workers tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but he was not able to keep it from spreading. That worker suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the shed suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

No apartment units or other buildings were damaged by the fire.

